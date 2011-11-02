(adds man of match, series, amends official scorer's extras alterations)

DHAKA, Nov 2 Scoreboard after West Indies beat Bangladesh by 229 runs on the fifth and final day of the second test on Wednesday.

West Indies first innings 355

Bangladesh first innings 231

West Indies second innings 383-5d

Bangladesh second innings (overnight 164-3) T. Iqbal c Sammy b Bishoo 83 I. Kayes c K. Edwards b F. Edwards 9 S. Nafees c & b Sammy 18 R. Hassan c Sammy b Samuels 17 M. Rahim b Bishoo 69 S. Hasan c Chanderpaul b Sammy 55 N. Islam lbw b Bishoo 3 N. Hossain lbw b Bishoo 3 S. Shuvo c Sammy b Bishoo 0 S. Hossain not out 1 R. Hossain b Roach 7 Extras (b-6 lb-1 nb-6) 13 Total (all out; 80.2 overs) 278

Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-73 3-124 4-168 5-256 6-260 7-264 8-264 9-271 10-271

Bowling: F. Edwards 14-0-56-1 (nb-3), K. Roach 13.2-2-49-1(nb-3), D. Sammy 13-4-19-2, D. Bishoo 25-6-90-5, M. Samuels 15-2-57-1.

Result: West Indies won by 229 runs

West Indies win the two-match series 1-0

Man of the match: Kirk Edwards

Man of the series: Shakib Al Hasan

(Compiled by Azad Majumder; Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

