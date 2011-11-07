NEW DELHI, Nov 7 Scoreboard at the close on the second day of the first test between India and West Indies at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Monday:

West Indies first innings (Overnight 256-5) K. Brathwaite st Dhoni b Ojha 63 K. Powell lbw b Ojha 14 K. Edwards c & b Ojha 15 D. Bravo b Ashwin 12 S. Chanderpaul lbw b Sharma 118 M. Samuels c Dhoni b Ashwin 15 C. Baugh lbw b Ojha 27 D. Sammy lbw b Ojha 5 R. Rampaul lbw b Ashwin 12 F. Edwards c Sehwag b Ojha 10 D. Bishoo not out 0 Extras (b-4, lb-8, nb-1) 13 Total (all out; 108.2 overs) 304

Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-45 3-72 4-180 5-200 6-269 7-281 8-281 9-304

Bowling: I. Sharma 25-5-80-1 (nb-1), U. Yadav 19-5-52-0, P. Ojha 34.2-9-72-6, R. Ashwin 27-4-81-3, V. Sehwag 2-0-5-0, Y. Singh 1-0-2-0.

India first innings G. Gambhir run out 41 V. Sehwag st Baugh b Bishoo 55 R. Dravid c Sammy b Rampaul 54 S. Tendulkar lbw Edwards 7 V.V.S. Laxman c Baugh b Bishoo 1 Y. Singh c K. Edwards b Sammy 23 M.S. Dhoni b Sammy 0 R. Ashwin c Baugh b Sammy 0 I. Sharma c Baugh b Samuels 17 P. Ojha not out 3 U. Yadav b Rampaul 0 Extras (b-5 w-1, nb-2) 8 Total (all out; 52.5 overs) 209

Fall of wickets: 1-89 2-100 3-113 4-120 5-152 6-152 7-154 8-203 9-209

Bowling: F. Edwards 11-1-57-1, R Rampaul 14.5-2-44-2, D Sammy 8-1-35-3, D. Bishoo 14-0-55-2 M. Samuels 5-0-13-1.

West Indies second innings: K. Brathwaite lbw b Ojha 2 K. Powell c Gambhir b Ashwin 0 K. Edwards not out 15 F. Edwards not out 0 Extras (lb-4) 4 Total (2 wicket; 14 overs ) 21

Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-17

To bat: D. Bravo, S. Chanderpaul, M. Samuels, C. Baugh, D. Sammy, R. Rampaul, F. Edwards, D. Bishoo.

Bowling: P. Ojha 7-3-7-1, R. Ashwin 6-3-8-1 Y. Singh 1-0-2-0.

(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more cricket