NEW DELHI, Nov 7 Scoreboard at the close on the
second day of the first test between India and West Indies at
the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Monday:
West Indies first innings (Overnight 256-5)
K. Brathwaite st Dhoni b Ojha 63
K. Powell lbw b Ojha 14
K. Edwards c & b Ojha 15
D. Bravo b Ashwin 12
S. Chanderpaul lbw b Sharma 118
M. Samuels c Dhoni b Ashwin 15
C. Baugh lbw b Ojha 27
D. Sammy lbw b Ojha 5
R. Rampaul lbw b Ashwin 12
F. Edwards c Sehwag b Ojha 10
D. Bishoo not out 0
Extras (b-4, lb-8, nb-1) 13
Total (all out; 108.2 overs) 304
Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-45 3-72 4-180 5-200 6-269 7-281
8-281 9-304
Bowling: I. Sharma 25-5-80-1 (nb-1), U. Yadav 19-5-52-0, P.
Ojha 34.2-9-72-6, R. Ashwin 27-4-81-3, V. Sehwag 2-0-5-0, Y.
Singh 1-0-2-0.
India first innings
G. Gambhir run out 41
V. Sehwag st Baugh b Bishoo 55
R. Dravid c Sammy b Rampaul 54
S. Tendulkar lbw Edwards 7
V.V.S. Laxman c Baugh b Bishoo 1
Y. Singh c K. Edwards b Sammy 23
M.S. Dhoni b Sammy 0
R. Ashwin c Baugh b Sammy 0
I. Sharma c Baugh b Samuels 17
P. Ojha not out 3
U. Yadav b Rampaul 0
Extras (b-5 w-1, nb-2) 8
Total (all out; 52.5 overs) 209
Fall of wickets: 1-89 2-100 3-113 4-120 5-152 6-152 7-154
8-203 9-209
Bowling: F. Edwards 11-1-57-1, R Rampaul 14.5-2-44-2, D
Sammy 8-1-35-3, D. Bishoo 14-0-55-2 M. Samuels 5-0-13-1.
West Indies second innings:
K. Brathwaite lbw b Ojha 2
K. Powell c Gambhir b Ashwin 0
K. Edwards not out 15
F. Edwards not out 0
Extras (lb-4) 4
Total (2 wicket; 14 overs ) 21
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-17
To bat: D. Bravo, S. Chanderpaul, M. Samuels, C. Baugh, D.
Sammy, R. Rampaul, F. Edwards, D. Bishoo.
Bowling: P. Ojha 7-3-7-1, R. Ashwin 6-3-8-1 Y. Singh
1-0-2-0.
(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by
Clare Fallon)
