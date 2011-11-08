NEW DELHI, Nov 8 Scoreboard at the close on the third day of the first test between India and West Indies at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Tuesday.

West Indies first innings 304

India first innings 209

West Indies second innings (overnight 21-2) K. Brathwaite lbw b Ojha 2 K. Powell c Gambhir b Ashwin 0 K. Edwards b Yadav 33 F. Edwards c Dhoni b Sharma 1 D. Bravo lbw b Ashwin 12 S. Chanderpaul lbw b Ashwin 47 M. Samuels b Ashwin 0 C. Baugh C Dhoni b Yadav 7 D. Sammy b Ashwin 42 R. Rampaul c Ojha b Ashwin 18 D. Bishoo not out 9 Extras (b-1 lb-8) 9 Total (all out; 57.3 overs) 180

Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-17 3-26 4-53 5-63 6-63 7-84 8-124 9-157

Bowling: P. Ojha 14-4-37-1, R. Ashwin 21.3-5-47-6, Y. Singh 1-0-2-0, I. Sharma 14-2-49-1, U. Yadav 7-0-36-2.

India second innings G. Gambhir lbw b Samuels 22 V. Sehwag b Sammy 55 R. Dravid not out 30 S. Tendulkar not out 33 Extra (b-1 lb-10 nb-1) 12 Total (two wickets; 44 overs) 152

Fall of wickets: 1-51 2-95

To bat: V.V.S. Laxman, Y. Singh, M.S. Dhoni, R. Ashwin, I. Sharma, P. Ojha, U. Yadav.

Bowling: F. Edwards 9-2-32-0, R. Rampaul 8-0-19-0 (1nb), D. Sammy 9-0-32-1, M. Samuels 7-0-28-1, D. Bishoo 11-1-30-0.

(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Tom Pilcher)

