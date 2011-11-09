NEW DELHI, Nov 9 Scoreboard after India beat West Indies by five wickets in the first test at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Wednesday.

West Indies first innings 304

India first innings 209

West Indies second innings 180

India second innings (overnight 152-2) G. Gambhir lbw b Samuels 22 V. Sehwag b Sammy 55 R. Dravid b F. Edwards 31 S. Tendulkar lbw b Bishoo 76 V.V.S. Laxman not out 58 Y. Singh b Sammy 18 M. S. Dhoni not out 0 Extra (b-1 lb-14 nb-1) 16 Total (5 wickets; 80.4 overs) 276

Fall of wickets: 1-51 2-95 3-162 4-233 5-275

Did not bat: R. Ashwin, I. Sharma, P. Ojha, U. Yadav.

Bowling: F. Edwards 15-3-51-1, R. Rampaul 10-0-34-0 (1nb), D. Sammy 16-0-56-2, M. Samuels 16-0-57-1, D. Bishoo 22-2-56-1. K. Brathwaite 1.4-0-7-0. (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

