MUMBAI, Nov 24 Scoreboard at the close of
the third day of the third and final test between India and West
Indies at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.
West Indies first innings (overnight 575-9)
A. Barath c Dhoni b Ashwin 62
K. Brathwaite c Kohli b Ashwin 68
K. Edwards c Dhoni b Sharma 86
D. Bravo c Dhoni b Aaron 166
K. Powell c Dhoni b Ojha 81
M. Samuels c Dravid b Ashwin 61
C. Baugh b Aaron 4
D. Sammy c Dhoni b Aaron 3
R. Rampaul c Kohli b Ashwin 10
F. Edwards not out 11
D. Bishoo b Ashwin 12
Extras (b-8, lb-16, nb-2) 26
Total (all out; 184.1 overs) 590
Fall of wickets: 1-137 2-150 3-314 4-474 5-518 6-524 7-540
8-563 9-566
Bowling: Sharma 32-9-84-1 (1nb), Aaron 28-4-106-3, Ojha
48-10-126-1, Ashwin 52.1-6-156-5, Sehwag 16-1-61-0 (1nb), Kohli
2-0-9-0, Tendulkar 6-0-24-0
- - - -
India first innings
G. Gambhir c Baugh b Rampaul 55
V. Sehwag b Sammy 37
R. Dravid b Samuels 82
S. Tendulkar not out 67
VVS Laxman not out 32
Extras (b-1, w-3, nb-4) 8
Total (three wickets; 80 overs) 281
To bat: V. Kohli, MS Dhoni, R. Ashwin, I. Sharma, P. Ojha,
V. Aaron
Fall of wickets: 1-67 2-138 3-224
Bowling (to date): F. Edwards 15-0-70-0 (4nb), Rampaul
12-1-42-1 (1w), Sammy 22-3-67-1 (2w), Samuels 11-0-48-1, Bishoo
20-4-53-0
India lead the series 2-0
