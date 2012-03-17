(refiles with original USN)

March 16 Scoreboard from the first one-day international between West Indies and Australia on Friday in Kingstown, St. Vincent.

Australia S. Watson lbw b DJ Bravo 21 D. Warner c Pollard b Samuels 40 P. Forrest st Baugh b Samuels 26 M. Hussey c Roach b DJ Bravo 32 D. Hussey c Baugh b Roach 0 G. Bailey c Narine b Roach 48 M. Wade c DJ Bravo b Narine 0 D. Christian not out 18 B. Lee c Charles b DJ Bravo 5 C. McKay not out 0 Extras (b-3, lb-6, w-5) 14 Total (eight wickets; 50 overs) 204

Did not bat: X. Doherty

Fall of wickets 1-31, 2-91, 3-92, 4-99, 5-162, 6-162, 7-195, 8-203

Bowling: K. Roach 10-1-33-2, DJ Bravo 10-1-58-3 (w-3), A. Russell 4-0-21-0 (w-1), D. Sammy 8-0-30-0, S. Narine 10-0-24-1 (w-1), M. Samuels 8-0-29-2.

West Indies K.Powell c Bailey b Lee 8 J. Charles c M.Hussey b McKay 13 M. Samuels c Watson b Doherty 35 DM.Bravo run out 4 DJ. Bravo b Christian 32 K. Pollard c Bailey b Christian 4 C. Baugh lbw b Doherty 0 A. Russell st Wade b Doherty 1 D.Sammy c Christian b McKay 35 S.Narine c Bailey b Doherty 0 K.Roach not out 1 Extras (b-4, w-3) 7 Total (all out; 32.2 overs) 140

Fall of wickets 1-15, 2-23, 3-33, 4-97, 5-97, 6-97, 7-101, 8-103, 9-104,10-140

Bowling: Lee 7-1-25-1 (w-2), C.McKay 5.2-1-22-2 (w-1), S.Watson 4-1-13-0, D.Hussey 2-0-15-0, X.Doherty 8-2-49-4, D. Christian 6-2-12-2

Result: Australia won by 64 runs.

Australia lead five-match series 1-0. (Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by John O'Brien)