March 16 Scoreboard from the first one-day
international between West Indies and Australia on Friday in
Kingstown, St. Vincent.
Australia
S. Watson lbw b DJ Bravo 21
D. Warner c Pollard b Samuels 40
P. Forrest st Baugh b Samuels 26
M. Hussey c Roach b DJ Bravo 32
D. Hussey c Baugh b Roach 0
G. Bailey c Narine b Roach 48
M. Wade c DJ Bravo b Narine 0
D. Christian not out 18
B. Lee c Charles b DJ Bravo 5
C. McKay not out 0
Extras (b-3, lb-6, w-5) 14
Total (eight wickets; 50 overs) 204
Did not bat: X. Doherty
Fall of wickets 1-31, 2-91, 3-92, 4-99, 5-162, 6-162, 7-195,
8-203
Bowling: K. Roach 10-1-33-2, DJ Bravo 10-1-58-3 (w-3), A.
Russell 4-0-21-0 (w-1), D. Sammy 8-0-30-0, S. Narine 10-0-24-1
(w-1), M. Samuels 8-0-29-2.
West Indies
K.Powell c Bailey b Lee 8
J. Charles c M.Hussey b McKay 13
M. Samuels c Watson b Doherty 35
DM.Bravo run out 4
DJ. Bravo b Christian 32
K. Pollard c Bailey b Christian 4
C. Baugh lbw b Doherty 0
A. Russell st Wade b Doherty 1
D.Sammy c Christian b McKay 35
S.Narine c Bailey b Doherty 0
K.Roach not out 1
Extras (b-4, w-3) 7
Total (all out; 32.2 overs) 140
Fall of wickets 1-15, 2-23, 3-33, 4-97, 5-97, 6-97, 7-101,
8-103, 9-104,10-140
Bowling: Lee 7-1-25-1 (w-2), C.McKay 5.2-1-22-2 (w-1),
S.Watson 4-1-13-0, D.Hussey 2-0-15-0, X.Doherty 8-2-49-4, D.
Christian 6-2-12-2
Result: Australia won by 64 runs.
Australia lead five-match series 1-0.
