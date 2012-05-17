LONDON, May 17 Scoreboard at the close on the
first day of the first test between England and West Indies at
Lord's on Thursday.
West Indies first innings
A. Barath c Anderson b Broad 42
K. Powell b Anderson 5
K. Edwards lbw b Anderson 1
D. Bravo run out 29
S. Chanderpaul not out 87
M. Samuels c Bairstow b Broad 31
D. Ramdin c Strauss b Broad 6
D. Sammy c Bresnan b Broad 17
K. Roach c and b Broad 6
F. Edwards c Prior b Broad 2
Extras (b 6, lb 8, nb 3) 17
Total (nine wickets; 89.4 overs) 243
To bat: S. Gabriel
Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-32 3-86 4-100 5-181 6-187 7-219
8-231 9-243
Bowling: J. Anderson 25-8-59-2, S. Broad 24.4-6-72-6 (3nb),
T. Bresnan 20-7-39-0, G. Swann 18-6-52-0, Trott 2-0-7-0
England: Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan
Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior,
Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson
