LONDON, May 17 Scoreboard at the close on the first day of the first test between England and West Indies at Lord's on Thursday.

West Indies first innings A. Barath c Anderson b Broad 42 K. Powell b Anderson 5 K. Edwards lbw b Anderson 1 D. Bravo run out 29 S. Chanderpaul not out 87 M. Samuels c Bairstow b Broad 31 D. Ramdin c Strauss b Broad 6 D. Sammy c Bresnan b Broad 17 K. Roach c and b Broad 6 F. Edwards c Prior b Broad 2 Extras (b 6, lb 8, nb 3) 17 Total (nine wickets; 89.4 overs) 243

To bat: S. Gabriel

Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-32 3-86 4-100 5-181 6-187 7-219 8-231 9-243

Bowling: J. Anderson 25-8-59-2, S. Broad 24.4-6-72-6 (3nb), T. Bresnan 20-7-39-0, G. Swann 18-6-52-0, Trott 2-0-7-0

England: Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson (Editing by Tom Pilcher)