LONDON, May 18 Scoreboard at the close of the
second day of the first test between England and West Indies at
Lord's on Friday.
West Indies first innings (overnight 243-9)
A. Barath c Anderson b Broad 42
K. Powell b Anderson 5
K. Edwards lbw b Anderson 1
D. Bravo run out 29
S. Chanderpaul not out 87
M. Samuels c Bairstow b Broad 31
D. Ramdin c Strauss b Broad 6
D. Sammy c Bresnan b Broad 17
K. Roach c and b Broad 6
F. Edwards c Prior b Broad 2
S. Gabriel c Swann b Broad 0
Extras (b 6, lb 8, nb 3) 17
Total (all out; 89.5 overs) 243
Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-32 3-86 4-100 5-181 6-187 7-219
8-231 9-243
Bowling: J. Anderson 25-8-59-2, S. Broad 24.5-6-72-7 (3nb),
T. Bresnan 20-7-39-0, G. Swann 18-6-52-0, Trott 2-0-7-0
England first innings
A. Strauss not out 121
A. Cook b Roach 26
J. Trott c Ramdin b Sammy 58
K. Pietersen c Ramdin b Samuels 32
I. Bell not out 5
Extras (b 9, lb 1, nb 7) 17
Total (for three wickets; 80.2 overs) 259
Fall of wickets: 1-47 2-194 3-244
Still to bat: J. Bairstow, M. Prior, T. Bresnan, S. Broad,
G. Swann, J. Anderson
Bowling: F. Edwards 17.2-0-52-0 (2nb), K. Roach 15-2-59-1
(4nb), S. Gabriel 14-1-38-0, D. Sammy 22-1-66-1 (1nb), M.
Samuels 12-3-34-1
