LONDON, May 19 Scoreboard at the close of the third day day of the first test between England and West Indies at Lord's on Saturday.

West Indies first innings 243 (S. Chanderpaul 87 not out, S.Broad 7-72)

England first innings (overnight 259-3) A. Strauss c Ramdin b Roach 122 A. Cook b Roach 26 J. Trott c Ramdin b Sammy 58 K. Pietersen c Ramdin b Samuels 32 I. Bell not out 38 J. Bairstow lbw b Roach 16 M. Prior b Gabriel 19 T. Bresnan c Ramdin b Sammy 0 S. Broad b Edwards 10 G. Swann b Gabriel 30 J. Anderson not out 0 Extras (b 9, lb 3, nb 12) 24 Total (all out; 113.3 overs) 398

Fall of wickets: 1-47 2-194 3-244 4-266 5-292 6-320 7-323 8-342 9-397

Bowling: F. Edwards 25-1-88-1 (3nb), K. Roach 25-3-108-3 (8nb), S. Gabriel 21.3-2-60-3, D. Sammy 28-1-92-2 (1nb), M. Samuels 12-3-34-1

West Indies second innings A. Barath c Prior b Bresnan 24 K. Powell c Bell b Broad 8 K. Edwards run out 0 D. Bravo b Swann 21 S. Chanderpaul not out 34 M. Samuels not out 26 Extras (lb 7) 7 Total (for four wickets, 50 overs) 120

Still to bat: D. Ramdin, D. Sammy, K. Roach, S. Gabriel, F. Edwards

Fall of wickets: 1-36 2-36 3-36 4-65

Bowling: J. Anderson 14-6-21-0, S.Broad 13-4-31-1, T.Bresnan 15-6-40-1, G. Swann 8-3-21-1 (Editing by Toby Davis)