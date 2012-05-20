LONDON, May 20 Scoreboard at the close of the fourth day of the first test between England and West Indies on Sunday.

West Indies first innings 243 (S. Chanderpaul 87 not out, S.Broad 7-72)

England first innings 398 (A.Strauss 122, I.Bell 61. J.Trott 58)

West Indies second innings (overnight 120-4) A. Barath c Prior b Bresnan 24 K. Powell c Bell b Broad 8 K. Edwards run out 0 D. Bravo b Swann 21 S. Chanderpaul lbw b Swann 91 M. Samuels c Swann b Broad 86 D. Ramdin b Anderson 43 D. Sammy c Prior b Broad 37 K. Roach c Bell b Broad 4 F. Edwards not out 10 S. Gabriel b Swann 13 Extras (lb 7, nb 1) 8 Total (all out, 130.5 overs) 345

Fall of wickets: 1-36 2-36 3-36 4-65 5-222 6-261 7-307 8-313 9-325

Bowling: J. Anderson 36-11-67-1, S.Broad 34-6-93-4 (1nb) T.Bresnan 36-11-105-1, G. Swann 18.5-4-59-3, J.Trott 6-0-14-0

England second innings A. Strauss c Powell b Roach 1 A. Cook not out 0 J. Anderson c Ramdin b Roach 6 J. Trott not out 0 Extras (nb 3) 3 Total (for two wickets; 4 overs) 10

Still to bat: K. Pietersen, I. Bell, J. Bairstow, M. Prior, T. Bresnan, S. Broad, G. Swann

Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-10

Bowling: F. Edwards 2-0-3-0 (1nb), K. Roach 2-1-7-2 (2nb)