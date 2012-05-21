Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
LONDON, May 21 Scoreboard at the end of the first test between England and West Indies on Monday.
England beat West Indies by five wickets.
West Indies first innings 243 (S. Chanderpaul 87 not out, S. Broad 7-72)
England first innings 398 (A. Strauss 122, I. Bell 61. J. Trott 58)
West Indies second innings 345 (S. Chanderpaul 91, M. Samuels 86)
England second innings (overnight 10-2) A. Strauss c Powell b Roach 1 A. Cook c K. Edwards b Sammy 79 J. Anderson c Ramdin b Roach 6 J. Trott c Sammy b Roach 13 K. Pietersen c Ramdin b Gabriel 13 I. Bell not out 63 J. Bairstow not out 0 Extras (nb 11, b-4, lb-3) 18 Total (for five wickets; 46.1 overs) 193
Did not bat: M. Prior, T. Bresnan, S. Broad, G. Swann
Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-10 3-29 4-57 5-189
Bowling: F. Edwards 8-0-24-0 (1nb), Roach 13-2-60-3 (10nb), Gabriel 5-1-26-1, Sammy 10-1-25-1, Samuels 10.1-0-51-0
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
