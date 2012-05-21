LONDON, May 21 Scoreboard at the end of the first test between England and West Indies on Monday.

England beat West Indies by five wickets.

West Indies first innings 243 (S. Chanderpaul 87 not out, S. Broad 7-72)

England first innings 398 (A. Strauss 122, I. Bell 61. J. Trott 58)

West Indies second innings 345 (S. Chanderpaul 91, M. Samuels 86)

England second innings (overnight 10-2) A. Strauss c Powell b Roach 1 A. Cook c K. Edwards b Sammy 79 J. Anderson c Ramdin b Roach 6 J. Trott c Sammy b Roach 13 K. Pietersen c Ramdin b Gabriel 13 I. Bell not out 63 J. Bairstow not out 0 Extras (nb 11, b-4, lb-3) 18 Total (for five wickets; 46.1 overs) 193

Did not bat: M. Prior, T. Bresnan, S. Broad, G. Swann

Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-10 3-29 4-57 5-189

Bowling: F. Edwards 8-0-24-0 (1nb), Roach 13-2-60-3 (10nb), Gabriel 5-1-26-1, Sammy 10-1-25-1, Samuels 10.1-0-51-0