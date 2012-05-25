Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
May 25 Scoreboard at the close of the first day of the second test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Friday.
West Indies first innings A. Barath c Anderson b Broad 0 K. Powell c Anderson b Broad 33 K. Edwards b Anderson 7 D. Bravo c Swann b Anderson 3 S. Chanderpaul lbw b Swann 46 M. Samuels not out 107 D. Ramdin b Bresnan 1 D. Sammy not out 88 Extras (b8, lb 10, w1) 19 Total (for six wickets; 90 overs) 304
Still to bat: K. Roach, R. Rampaul, S. Shillingford
Fall of wickets: 1-9 2-26 3-42 4-63 5-125 6-136
Bowling: J. Anderson 24-10-58-2, S. Broad 20-3-59-2, T. Bresnan 21-4-83-1 (1w), G. Swann 20-4-62-1, J. Trott 5-0-24-0
England: Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson. (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
