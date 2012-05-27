May 27 Scoreboard at the close on the third day of the second test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Sunday.

West Indies first innings 370 (M. Samuels 117, D. Sammy 106, T. Bresnan 4-104)

England first innings (overnight 259-2) A. Strauss c Ramdin b Sammy 141 A. Cook c Ramdin b Rampaul 24 J. Trott lbw b Rampaul 35 K. Pietersen lbw b Rampaul 80 I. Bell lbw b Roach 22 J. Bairstow c Chanderpaul b Roach 4 M. Prior b Sammy 16 T. Bresnan not out 39 S. Broad c Sammy b Shillingford 25 G. Swann c Sammy b Samuels 1 J. Anderson lbw b Samuels 0 Extras (b-9, lb-10, nb-19, w-3) 41 Total (all out, 123.4 overs) 428

Fall of wickets: 1-43 2-123 3-267 4-300 5-308 6-336 7-363 8-416 9-426 10-428

Bowling: K Roach 25-1-90-2 (11-nb, 1-w), R Rampaul 32-8-75-3 (2-nb, 2-w), D Sammy 34-3-120-2 (2nb), S Shillingford 26-4-110-1, Samuels 6.4-2-14-2

West Indies second innings A. Barath lbw b Anderson 7 K. Powell b Anderson 1 D. Bravo lbw b Bresnan 22 S. Chanderpaul c Trott b Broad 11 M. Samuels not out 13 D. Ramdin lbw b Bresnan 6 K. Edwards lbw b Bresnan 0 D. Sammy not out 0 Extras (b-1) 1 Total (six wickets; 26 overs) 61

Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-14 3-31 4-45 5-61 6-61

Bowling (to date): Anderson 7-2-12-2, Broad 11-4-36-1, Bresnan 6-2-10-3, Swann 2-1-2-0

Still to bat: K. Roach, S. Shillingford, R. Rampaul

