May 28 Scoreboard after England beat West Indies by nine wickets in the second test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Monday.

West Indies first innings 370 (M. Samuels 117, D. Sammy 106; T. Bresnan 4-104)

England first innings 428 (A. Strauss 141, K. Pietersen 80)

West Indies second innings (overnight 61-6) A. Barath lbw b Anderson 7 K. Powell b Anderson 1 D. Bravo lbw b Bresnan 22 S. Chanderpaul c Trott b Broad 11 M. Samuels not out 76 D. Ramdin lbw b Bresnan 6 K. Edwards lbw b Bresnan 0 D. Sammy lbw b Bresnan 25 K. Roach lbw b Anderson 14 S. Shillingford c Anderson b Swann 0 R. Rampaul c Bresnan b Anderson 0 Extras (b-1, lb2) 3 Total (all out; 60.1 overs) 165

Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-14 3-31 4-45 5-61 6-61 7-110 8-139 9-148

Bowling: Anderson 20.1-6-43-4, Broad 17-5-58-1, Swann 6-1-24-1, Bresnan 17-5-37-4

England second innings A. Strauss c Bravo b Samuels 45 A. Cook not out 43 J. Trott not out 17 Extras (b 5, nb 1) 6 Total (for one wicket; 30.4 overs) 111

Did not bat: K. Pietersen, I. Bell, J. Bairstow, M. Prior, T. Bresnan, S. Broad, G. Swann, J. Anderson

Bowling: K. Roach 5-2-16-0, R. Rampaul 6-2-12-0, D. Sammy 6-0-32-0, M. Samuels 5.4-0-18-1, S. Shillingford 8-1-28-0 (1nb)

England lead the three-match series 2-0