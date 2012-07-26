July 26 Scoreboard at the end of the second day of the first test between West Indies and New Zealand at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Thursday:

New Zealand D.Flynn c Powell b Narine 45 M.Guptill c Deonarine b Narine 97 B.McCullum c Deonarine b Roach 25 R.Taylor b Narine 45 N.Wagner c Sammy b Narine 4 K.Williamson b Roach 19 D.Brownie c Ramdin b Rampaul 23 K.van Wyk c Fudadin b Narine 11 D.Vettori c Deonarine b Sammy 17 D.Bracewell c Chanderpaul b Rampaul 39 C.Martin not out 4

Extras (b-14, lb-1,w-1, nb-6) 22

Total (all out, 129.1 overs) 351

Fall of wickets: 1-97, 2-133, 3-223, 4-228, 5-233, 6-273, 7-281, 8-308, 9-309, 10-351.

Bowling: Rampaul 23.1-9-44-2 (w-1), Roach 23-8-55-2 (nb-5), Sammy 26-7-76-1, Narine 43-9-132-5 (nb-1), Samuels 6-2-14-0, Fudadin 5-1-11-0, Deonarine 3-1-4-0

West Indies C.Gayle not out 85 K.Powell not out 53

Extras (lb-2) 2

Total (0 wickets, 48 overs) 145

To bat: A.Fudadin, M.Samuels, S.Chanderpaul, D.Ramdin, D.Sammy, S.Narine, N.Deonarine, R.Rampaul, K.Roach.

Bowling: Martin 9-2-45-0, Bracewell 10-2-27-0, Wagner 8-4-35-0, Vettori 15-5-24-0, Williamson 6-1-12-0.