Scoreboard at the end of the third day of the first test between West Indies and New Zealand at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Thursday:

New Zealand first innings 351

West Indies first innings (overnight 145-0) C.Gayle c McCullum b Williamson 150 K.Powell c Van Wyk b Wagner 134 A.Fudadin c McCullum b Williamson 55 M.Samuels b Martin 28 S.Chanderpaul c Van Wyk b Martin 0 N.Deonarine not out 54 D.Ramdin b Bracewell 3 D.Sammy not out 8

Extras (lb-9, nb-1) 10

Total (six wickets, 138 overs) 442

Fall of wickets: 1-252, 2-304, 3-355, 4-355, 5-410, 6-428

To bat: S.Narine, R.Rampaul, K.Roach.

Bowling: Martin 23-6-109-2 (nb-1), Bracewell 25-4-81-1, Wagner 28-6-103-1, Vettori 42-12-93-0, Williamson 20-2-47-2.