Cricket-India dismiss Bangladesh for 388 in first innings
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
Scoreboard at the end of the third day of the first test between West Indies and New Zealand at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Thursday:
New Zealand first innings 351
West Indies first innings (overnight 145-0) C.Gayle c McCullum b Williamson 150 K.Powell c Van Wyk b Wagner 134 A.Fudadin c McCullum b Williamson 55 M.Samuels b Martin 28 S.Chanderpaul c Van Wyk b Martin 0 N.Deonarine not out 54 D.Ramdin b Bracewell 3 D.Sammy not out 8
Extras (lb-9, nb-1) 10
Total (six wickets, 138 overs) 442
Fall of wickets: 1-252, 2-304, 3-355, 4-355, 5-410, 6-428
To bat: S.Narine, R.Rampaul, K.Roach.
Bowling: Martin 23-6-109-2 (nb-1), Bracewell 25-4-81-1, Wagner 28-6-103-1, Vettori 42-12-93-0, Williamson 20-2-47-2. (Editing by John O'Brien)
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
WELLINGTON, Feb 12 New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has recovered from injury and is back in their limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.
* Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mehedi hit fifties (Updates at close)