July 28 - Scoreboard at the end of the fourth
day of the first test between West Indies and New Zealand at Sir
Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Saturday:
New Zealand first innings 351
West Indies first innings (overnight 442-6)
C.Gayle c McCullum b Williamson 150
K.Powell c Van Wyk b Wagner 134
A.Fudadin c McCullum b Williamson 55
M.Samuels b Martin 28
S.Chanderpaul c Van Wyk b Martin 0
N.Deonarine b Martin 79
D.Ramdin b Bracewell 3
D.Sammy c & b Vettori 50
S.Narine run out 4
K.Roach not out 6
R.Rampaul lbw b Bracewell 1
Extras (lb-9, nb-3) 12
Total (all out, 163 overs) 522
Fall of wickets: 1-252, 2-304, 3-355, 4-355, 5-410, 6-428,
7-497, 8-502, 9-516, 10-522
Bowling: Martin 30-9-134-3 (nb-3), Bracewell 29.3-5-96-2,
Wagner 33-8-112-1, Vettori 51-14-124-1, Williamson 20-2-47-2
New Zealand second innings
M.Guptill c Fudadin b Narine 67
D.Flynn lbw b Narine 20
B.McCullum b Roach 84
R.Taylor not out 11
N.Wagner not out 4
Extras (b-3, lb-7, nb-3) 13
Total (three wickets, 64 overs) 199
Fall of wickets: 1-47, 2-170, 3-194
Bowling: Rampaul 6-0-25-0, Roach 13-1-44-1 (nb-3), Narine
26-5-67-2, Sammy 12-3-24-0, Samuels 3-1-22-0, Deonarine 4-2-7-0