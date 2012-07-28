July 28 - Scoreboard at the end of the fourth day of the first test between West Indies and New Zealand at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Saturday:

New Zealand first innings 351

West Indies first innings (overnight 442-6) C.Gayle c McCullum b Williamson 150 K.Powell c Van Wyk b Wagner 134 A.Fudadin c McCullum b Williamson 55 M.Samuels b Martin 28 S.Chanderpaul c Van Wyk b Martin 0 N.Deonarine b Martin 79 D.Ramdin b Bracewell 3 D.Sammy c & b Vettori 50 S.Narine run out 4 K.Roach not out 6 R.Rampaul lbw b Bracewell 1

Extras (lb-9, nb-3) 12

Total (all out, 163 overs) 522

Fall of wickets: 1-252, 2-304, 3-355, 4-355, 5-410, 6-428, 7-497, 8-502, 9-516, 10-522

Bowling: Martin 30-9-134-3 (nb-3), Bracewell 29.3-5-96-2, Wagner 33-8-112-1, Vettori 51-14-124-1, Williamson 20-2-47-2

New Zealand second innings M.Guptill c Fudadin b Narine 67 D.Flynn lbw b Narine 20 B.McCullum b Roach 84 R.Taylor not out 11 N.Wagner not out 4

Extras (b-3, lb-7, nb-3) 13

Total (three wickets, 64 overs) 199

Fall of wickets: 1-47, 2-170, 3-194

Bowling: Rampaul 6-0-25-0, Roach 13-1-44-1 (nb-3), Narine 26-5-67-2, Sammy 12-3-24-0, Samuels 3-1-22-0, Deonarine 4-2-7-0