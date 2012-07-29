July 29 Scoreboard after West Indies beat New
Zealand by nine wickets on the fifth and final day of the first
test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on
Saturday:
New Zealand first innings 351
West Indies first innings 522
New Zealand second innings (overnight 199-3)
M.Guptill c Fudadin b Narine 67
D.Flynn lbw b Narine 20
B.McCullum b Roach 84
R.Taylor lbw Roach 21
N.Wagner c Ramdin b Roach 13
K.Williamson b Roach 0
D.Brownlie c Gayle b Rampaul 5
K.Van Wyk b Roach 30
D.Vettori c Ramdin b Rampaul 13
D.Bracewell lbw b Narine 0
C.Martin not out 0
Extras (b-7, lb-8, nb-4) 19
Total (all out, 105.2 overs) 272
Fall of wickets: 1-47, 2-170, 3-194, 4-217, 5-217, 6-225,
7-225, 8-251, 9-258, 10-272.
Bowling: Rampaul 17-3-52-2, Roach 23.2-4-60-5 (nb-4), Narine
42-13-91-3, Sammy 16-6-25-0, Samuels 3-1-22-0, Deonarine 4-2-7-0
West Indies second innings
C.Gayle not out 64
K.Powell c Brownlie b Bracewell 30
A.Fudadin not out 7
Extras (w-1) 1
Total (1 wicket, 19.3 overs) 102
Fall of wickets: 1-77
Did not bat: M.Samuels, S.Chanderpaul, D.Ramdin, D.Sammy,
S.Narine, N.Deonarine, R.Rampaul, K.Roach.
Bowling: Bracewell 6-0-25-1, Martin 4-0-12-0, Williamson
3-1-30-0, Wagner 5-0-32-0, Vettori 1.3-0-3-0.
(Editing By Alison Wildey)