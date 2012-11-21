KHULNA, Bangladesh, Nov 21 Scoreboard at tea on
the opening day of the second test between West Indies and
Bangladesh at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium on Wednesday.
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat.
Bangladesh first innings
T. Iqbal b Sammy 32
Nazimuddin c Powell b Edwards 4
S. Nafees c Ramdin b Sammy 26
N. Islam b Edwards 16
S. Al Hasan c Ramdin b Edwards 17
M. Rahim not out 32
N. Hossain c Edwards b Permaul 52
Mahmudullah not out 0
Extras (b-4 lb-2 nb-1) 7
Total (54 overs; six wickets) 186
Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-64 3-77 4-93 5-98 6-185
To bat: S. Gazi, A. Hasan, R. Hossain
Bowling (to date): Fidel Edwards 9-2-42-3 (nb-1), Tino Best
9-3-25-0, Darren Sammy 17-4-40-2, Sunil Narine 10-0-46-0
Veerasammy Permaul 9-2-27-1
West Indies lead two-match series 1-0.
