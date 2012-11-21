Nov 21 Scoreboard on the opening day of the second test between West Indies and Bangladesh at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna, Bangladesh, on Wednesday.

Bangladesh first innings Tamin Iqbal b Sammy 32 Nazimuddin c Powell b Edwards 4 Shahriar Nafees c Ramdin b Sammy 26 Naeem Islam b Edwards 16 Shakib Al Hasan c Ramdin b Edwards 17 Mushfiqur Rahim c Ramdin b Edwards 38 Nasir Hossain c Edwards b Permaul 52 Mahmudullah not out 72 Sohag Gazi lbw b Edwards 0 Abul Hasan not out 100 Extras (b-4 lb-3 nb-1) 8 Total (for eight wickets, 86 overs) 365

To bat: Rubel Hossain.

Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-64 3-77 4-93 5-98 6-185 7-193 8-193.

Bowling: Edwards 16-2-81-5 (1nb), Best 10-3-31-0, Sammy 20-4-61-2, Narine 19-0-91-0, Permaul 19-2-79-1, Samuels 2-0-15-0.

West Indies: C.Gayle, K.Powell, D.Bravo, S.Chanderpaul, M.Samuels, D.Ramdin, D.Sammy (captain), V.Permaul, S.Narine, T.Best, F.Edwards.

Bangaldesh won the toss and elected to bat. (Reporting by Azad Majumder)