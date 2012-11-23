KHULNA, Bangladesh, Nov 23 Scoreboard at the
close of the third day of the second test between Bangladesh and
West Indies at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium on Friday.
Bangladesh first innings 387 (Abul Hasan 113, Mahmudullah
76, Nasir Hossain 52; Fidel Edwards 6-90)
West Indies first innings (overnight 241-2)
C.Gayle c Rahim b Gazi 25
K.Powell c Shakib b Rubel 13
D.Bravo lbw b Gazi 127
M.Samuels c sub b Rubel 260
S.Chanderpaul not out 109
D.Ramdin not out 4
Extras (b-10 lb-6 w-2 nb-8) 26
Total (four wickets, 172 overs) 564
Fall of wickets: 1-37 2-43 3-369 4-546
To bat: D.Sammy, V.Permaul, S.Narine, T.Best, F.Edwards.
Bowling: Sohag Gazi 49-4-143-2, Abul Hasan 24-0-113-0 (1w, 4
nb), Rubel Hossain 28-8-75-2 (3nb), Naeem Islam 11-1-35-0 (1nb),
Shakib Al Hasan 38-8-111-0 (1w), Mahmudullah 10-0-42-0, Nasir
Hossain 12-1-29-0.
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
