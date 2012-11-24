KHULNA, Bangladesh, Nov 24 Scoreboard at close on the fourth day of the second test between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium on Saturday. Bangladesh first innings 387 (Abul Hasan 113, Mahmudullah 76, Nasir Hossain 52; Fidel Edwards 6-90) West Indies first innings (overnight 564-4) C.Gayle c Rahim b Gazi 25 K.Powell c Shakib b Rubel 13 D.Bravo lbw b Gazi 127 M.Samuels c sub b Rubel 260 S.Chanderpaul not out 150 D.Ramdin c Rahim b Shakib 31 D.Sammy c Mahmudullah b Shakib 0 V.Permaul c Gazi b Shakib 13 S.Narine c Shahriar b Shakib 0 F.Edwards c Shakib b Gazi 2 Extras (b-10 lb-7 w-2 nb-8) 27 Total (eight wickets, 200.3 overs) 648 Did not bat: T.Best Fall of wickets: 1-37 2-43 3-369 4-546 5-621 6-621 7-639 8-639 9-648 Bowling: Sohag Gazi 57.3-4-167-3, Abul Hasan 24-0-113-0 (1w, 4nb), Rubel Hossain 31-8-86-2 (3nb), Naeem Islam 14-1-43-0 (1nb), Shakib Al Hasan 52-11-151-4 (1w), Mahmudullah 10-0-42-0, Nasir Hossain 12-1-29-0. Bangladesh second innings Tamim Iqbal b Best 28 Nazimuddin lbw b Edwards 0 Shahriar Nafees c Sammy b Best 21 Naeem Islam b Best 2 Shakib Al Hasan c Best b Permaul 97 Mushfiqur Rahim b Permaul 10 Nasir Hossain not out 64 Extras (lb-2 w-1 nb-1) 4 Total (six wickets; 56.1 overs) 226 To bat: Mahmudullah, Sohag Gazi, Abul Hasan, Rubel Hossain Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-49 3-51 4-62 5-82 6-226 Bowling: F. Edwards 11-0-65-1 (nb-1), S. Narine 9-0-48-0, V. Permaul 16.1-2-51-2, T. Best 8-0-26-3(w-1), C. Gayle 4-0-15-0, D. Sammy 8-3-19-0 (Compiled by Azad Majumder; Editing By Alison Wildey)