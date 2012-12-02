KHULNA, Bangladesh, Dec 2 Scoreboard of the second one day international between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna, Bangladesh on Sunday. Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal c Pollard b Russell 5 Anamul Haque c Narine b Rampaul 120 Naeem Islam c Narine b Rampaul 6 Mushfiqur Rahim c Simmons b Rampaul 79 Nasir Hossain c Gayle b Rampaul 4 Mominul Haque c Pollard b Rampaul 31 Mahmudullah not out 3 Mashrafee Mortaza not out 18 Extras (lb-6 w-19 nb-1) 26 Total (six wickets; 50 overs) 292 Did not bat: Sohag Gazi, Abul Hasan, Abdur Razzak. Fall of wickets: 1-9 2-21 3-195 4-201 5-265 6-265. Bowling: Rampaul 10-1-49-5 (w-4 nb-1), Russell 9-0-58-1, Sammy 5-0-35-0, Narine 10-1-48-0 (w-2), Smith 9-0-46-0(w-1), Samuels 7-0-50-0 (w-2). West Indies: L. Simmons c Tamim b Gazi 9 C. Gayle c Rahim b Mortaza 15 D. Bravo c Rahim b Razzak 28 M. Samuels c Rahim b Gazi 16 D. Smith lbw b Razzak 0 K. Pollard b Naeem 25 D. Thomas b Razzak 0 D. Sammy c Sub b Mahmudullah 12 A. Russell run out 9 S. Narine c Tamim b Gazi 10 R. Rampaul not out 0 Extras (lb-2 w-6) 8 Total (all out; 31.1 overs) 132 Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-32, 3-63 4-65 5-78 6-78 7-100 8-111 9-132. Bowling: Sohag Gazi 7.1-2-21-3(w-1), Mashrafee Mortaza 6-0-26-1(w-1), Abdur Razzak 5-0-19-3(w-1), Abul Hasan 1-0-9-0(w-1), Naeem Islam 7-0-28-1(w-1), Mahmudullah 5-0-27-1(w-1). Bangladesh lead five-match series 2-0. (Reporting by Azad Majumder; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)