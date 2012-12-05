DHAKA Dec 5 Scoreboard in the third one-day cricket international between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday:

West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl

Bangladesh innings

Tamim Iqbal c Thomas b Narine 22

Anamul Haque lbw b Narine 33

Naeem Islam c Pollard b Narine 4

Mushfiqur Rahim c Sammy b Permaul 38

Nasir Hossain c Pollard b Permaul 6

Mominul Haque c Pollard b Gayle 12

Mahmudullah c Sammy b Smith 52

Mashrafe Mortaza st Thomas b Narine 0

Sohag Gazi c Gayle b Sammy 30

Abdur Razzak c Bravo b Sammy 3

Rubel Hossain not out 1

Extras (lb-4 lb-3 w-18 nb-1) 26

Total (all out 49.1 overs) 227

Fall of wickets: 1-57 2- 61 3-67 4-78 5-110 6-168 7-171 8-210 9-225

Bowling: Ravi Rampaul 4-0-19-0 (w-1), Darren Sammy 9.1-0-46-2 (w-2), Sunil Narine 10-0-37-4 ( nb-1 w-2), Veerasammy Permaul 10-0-40-2 (w-1), Chris Gayle 10-1-36-1 (w-7), Kieran Pollard 2-0-21-0 (w-1), Dwayne Smith 3-0-14-1, Marlon Samuels 1-0-7-0

West Indies innings

C. Gayle c Rahim b Mortaza 4

K. Powell st Rahim b Mahmudullah 47

M. Samuels c Mahmudullah b Mortaza 126

D. Bravo c Gazi b Naeem 13

D. Smith c Naeem b Razzak 4

K. Pollard b Razzak 1

D. Thomas not out 12

D. Sammy not out 1

Extras (lb -9 w-11) 20

Total (six wickets, 47 overs) 228

Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-126 3-158 4-178 5-182 6-222

Did not bat: V. Permaul, S. Narine, R. Rampaul

Bowling: Sohag Gazi 9-1-36-0 (w-2), Mashrafe Mortaza 6-0-34-2, Rubel Hossain 5-0-42-0(w-1), Abdur Razzak 10-0-34-2, Mahmudullah 9-0-43-1 (w-4), Naeem Islam 5-1-21-1, Mominul Haque 3-0-9-0

West Indies won by four wickets and trail Bangladesh by 2-1 in the five-match series. (Compiled by Azad Majumder; Editing by Clare Fallon)