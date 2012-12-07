DHAKA Dec 7 Scoreboard in the fourth one-day international between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field West Indies innings C. Gayle c Gazi b Mortaza 16 K. Powell lbw b Sunny 26 M. Samuels c Anamul b Sunny 27 D. Smith b Razzak 0 D. Bravo c & b Gazi 34 K. Pollard c Rahim b Mahmudullah 2 D. Thomas b Mahmudullah 10 D. Sammy not out 60 V. Permaul c Nasir b Mahmudullah 1 S. Narine c Mominul b Abdur Razzak 13 K. Roach not out 3 Extras (lb-5 w-14) 19 Total (nine wickets; 50 overs) 211 Fall of wickets: 1-29 2-71 3-75 4-75 5-79 6-102 7-145 8-155 9-175 Bowling: Sohag Gazi 10-1-38-1, Mashrafee Mortaza 10-1-54-1(w-3), Abdur Razzak 10-1-47-2 (w-1), Elias Sunny 10-2-21-2, Mahmudullah 10-1-46-3 (w-8) Bangladesh innings Tamim Iqbal b Roach 1 Anamul Haque c&b Sammy 1 Naeem Islam c Bravo b Sammy 0 Mushfiqur Rahim st Thomas b Narine 27 Nasir Hossain c Thomas b Roach 2 Mominul Haque c Pollard b Sammy 1 Mahmudullah not out 56 Sohag Gazi c Thomas b Permaul 13 Elias Sunny b Permaul 0 Mashrafee Mortaza lbw b Smith 6 Abdur Razzak lbw b Smith 3 Extras (lb-5 w-21) 26 Total (all out; 34.1 overs) 136 Fall of wickets: 1-3 2-3 3-4 4-7 5-13 6-87 7-113 8-113 9-132 10-136 Bowling: Kemar Roach 8-0-29-2 (w-7), Darren Sammy 8-1-28-3 (w-3), Sunil Narine 8-1-32-1 (w-2), Veerasammy Permaul 8-0-35-2 (w-1), Dwayne Smith 2.1-0-7-2