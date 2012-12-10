DHAKA, Dec 10 Scoreboard in the only Twenty20 International between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Monday. West Indies won the toss and opted to bat West Indies innings D. Smith b Rubel 24 C. Gayle b Rubel 6 M. Samuels not out 85 D. Bravo st Rahim b Gazi 41 K. Pollard b Ziaur Rahman 15 L. Simmons not out 18 Extras (lb-1 w-7) 8 Total (20 overs; four wickets) 197 Did not bat: D. Sammy, D. Thomas, A. Russell, S. Narine, K. Roach Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-30 3-96 4-121 Bowling: Sohag Gazi 4-0-44-1 (w-2), Shafiul Islam 4-0-26-0, Rubel Hossain 4-0-63-2, Abdur Razzak, 3-0-32-0 (w-1), Mahmudullah 1-0-15-0, Ziaur Rahman 4-0-16-1 Bangladesh innings Tamim Iqbal not out 88 Anamul Haque c Sammy b Roach 22 Mahmudullah not out 64 Extras (b-1 lb-2 w-1 nb-1) 5 Total (one wicket; 20 overs) 179 Did not bat: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque, Nasir Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Sohag Gazi, Shafiul Islam, Abdur Razzak, Rubel Hossain Fall of wickets: 1-47 Bowling: Darren Sammy 2-0-30-0, Kemar Roach 4-0-36-1 (nb-1), Andre Russell 1-0-17-0, Marlon Samuels 4-0-32-0, Sunil Narine 3-0-27-0 (w-1), Chris Gayle 4-0-18-0, Dwayne Smith 2-0-16-0 Result: West Indies won by 18 runs Man of the match: Marlon Samuels (Compiled by Azad Majumder; editing by Toby Davis)