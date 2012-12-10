FACTBOX-Cricket-India v Australia test series
NEW DELHI, Feb 21 Factbox on the four-test series between India and Australia, which starts at Pune on Thursday:
DHAKA, Dec 10 Scoreboard in the only Twenty20 International between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Monday. West Indies won the toss and opted to bat West Indies innings D. Smith b Rubel 24 C. Gayle b Rubel 6 M. Samuels not out 85 D. Bravo st Rahim b Gazi 41 K. Pollard b Ziaur Rahman 15 L. Simmons not out 18 Extras (lb-1 w-7) 8 Total (20 overs; four wickets) 197 Did not bat: D. Sammy, D. Thomas, A. Russell, S. Narine, K. Roach Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-30 3-96 4-121 Bowling: Sohag Gazi 4-0-44-1 (w-2), Shafiul Islam 4-0-26-0, Rubel Hossain 4-0-63-2, Abdur Razzak, 3-0-32-0 (w-1), Mahmudullah 1-0-15-0, Ziaur Rahman 4-0-16-1 Bangladesh innings Tamim Iqbal not out 88 Anamul Haque c Sammy b Roach 22 Mahmudullah not out 64 Extras (b-1 lb-2 w-1 nb-1) 5 Total (one wicket; 20 overs) 179 Did not bat: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque, Nasir Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Sohag Gazi, Shafiul Islam, Abdur Razzak, Rubel Hossain Fall of wickets: 1-47 Bowling: Darren Sammy 2-0-30-0, Kemar Roach 4-0-36-1 (nb-1), Andre Russell 1-0-17-0, Marlon Samuels 4-0-32-0, Sunil Narine 3-0-27-0 (w-1), Chris Gayle 4-0-18-0, Dwayne Smith 2-0-16-0 Result: West Indies won by 18 runs Man of the match: Marlon Samuels (Compiled by Azad Majumder; editing by Toby Davis)
NEW DELHI, Feb 21 Factbox on the four-test series between India and Australia, which starts at Pune on Thursday:
NEW DELHI, Feb 21 The Indian test juggernaut, with Virat Kohli at the wheel, has crushed almost everything in its path over the last 18 months and Australia will have to conjure up something special if they are to upset the hosts in their four-match series.
Feb 20 West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels has been left out of their 15-man squad for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against England.