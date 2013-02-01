PERTH, Feb 1 Scoreboard after Australia defeated West Indies by nine wickets in the first one-day international at the WACA on Friday. West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first. West Indies innings C. Gayle c Finch b McKay 4 K. Powell c Clarke b Starc 11 R. Sarwan b Starc 0 Darren Bravo c Clarke b Faulkner 11 Dwayne Bravo c Hughes b Starc 0 K. Pollard b Starc 0 D. Thomas c Clarke b Faulkner 3 D. Sammy c Bailey b McKay 16 J Holder b Starc 7 S. Narine c Wade b McKay 0 K. Roach not out 1 Extras (b-8 lb-3 w-6) 17 Total (all out; 23.5 overs) 70 Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-18 3-19 4-19 5-19 6-28 7-39 8-65 9-68 10-70 Bowling: C. McKay 7-3-10-3 (w-2), M. Starc 6.5-2-20-5, J. Faulkner 5-1-14-2 (w-2), M. Johnson 5-0-15-0 (w-2) - - Australia innings G. Maxwell not out 51 A. Finch c Thomas b Holder 10 U. Khawaja not out 8 Extras (w-2) Total (one wicket; 9.2 overs) 71 Fall of wicket: 1-39 Did not bat: P. Hughes, M. Clarke, G. Bailey, M. Wade, J. Faulkner, M. Johnson, M. Starc, C. McKay Bowling: Roach 2-0-29-0, Holder 4.2-0-18-1 (w-1), S. Narine 3-0-24-0 (w-1) Australia lead five-match series 1-0. (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)