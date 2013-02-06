CANBERRA, Feb 6 Scoreboard after Australia beat
West Indies by 39 runs in the third one-day cricket
international at Manuka Oval on Wednesday:
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
Australia innings
S. Watson c Pollard b Roach 122
A. Finch c Thomas b Sammy 38
P. Hughes c Thomas b Sammy 86
M. Clarke c & b Pollard 15
G. Bailey c Pollard b Narine 44
G. Maxwell c Pollard b Narine 4
M. Wade not out 4
J. Faulkner b Dwayne Bravo 2
M. Johnson not out 8
Extras (b-1, w-3, nb-2) 6
Total (for seven wickets, 50 overs) 329
Did not bat: M. Starc, C. McKay
Fall of wickets: 1-89 2-201 3-242 4-284 5-299 6-317 7-321
Bowling: Roach 9-1-72-1 (1w), Russell 5-0-41-0, Sammy
8-0-49-2 (2nb), Dwayne Bravo 7-0-39-1, Narine 10-0-55-2 (1w),
Gayle 5-0-36-0 (1w), Pollard 6-0-36-1
West Indies innings
K. Powell c Wade b Maxwell 47
D. Thomas c Hughes b McKay 19
Darren Bravo b Faulkner 86
Dwayne Bravo b Starc 51
C. Gayle b Faulkner 2
K. Pollard run out 9
A. Russell c Wade b McKay 43
R. Sarwan b Johnson 12
D. Sammy b Faulkner 8
S. Narine b Faulkner 1
K. Roach not out 1
Extras (lb-4, w-6, nb-1) 11
Total (all out, 47.3 overs) 290
Fall of wickets: 1-54 2-81 3-195 4-214 5-215 6-234 7-264
8-281 9-289
Bowling: McKay 10-1-62-2, Starc 7-0-50-1 (1nb, 1w), Johnson
9-1-59-1 (1w), Faulkner 8.3-1-48-4, Maxwell 10-0-44-1 (2w),
Clarke 3-0-23-0 (2w)
Australia won by 39 runs.
Australia lead the five-match series 3-0.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)