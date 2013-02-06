CANBERRA, Feb 6 Scoreboard after Australia beat West Indies by 39 runs in the third one-day cricket international at Manuka Oval on Wednesday: Australia won the toss and elected to bat Australia innings S. Watson c Pollard b Roach 122 A. Finch c Thomas b Sammy 38 P. Hughes c Thomas b Sammy 86 M. Clarke c & b Pollard 15 G. Bailey c Pollard b Narine 44 G. Maxwell c Pollard b Narine 4 M. Wade not out 4 J. Faulkner b Dwayne Bravo 2 M. Johnson not out 8 Extras (b-1, w-3, nb-2) 6 Total (for seven wickets, 50 overs) 329 Did not bat: M. Starc, C. McKay Fall of wickets: 1-89 2-201 3-242 4-284 5-299 6-317 7-321 Bowling: Roach 9-1-72-1 (1w), Russell 5-0-41-0, Sammy 8-0-49-2 (2nb), Dwayne Bravo 7-0-39-1, Narine 10-0-55-2 (1w), Gayle 5-0-36-0 (1w), Pollard 6-0-36-1 West Indies innings K. Powell c Wade b Maxwell 47 D. Thomas c Hughes b McKay 19 Darren Bravo b Faulkner 86 Dwayne Bravo b Starc 51 C. Gayle b Faulkner 2 K. Pollard run out 9 A. Russell c Wade b McKay 43 R. Sarwan b Johnson 12 D. Sammy b Faulkner 8 S. Narine b Faulkner 1 K. Roach not out 1 Extras (lb-4, w-6, nb-1) 11 Total (all out, 47.3 overs) 290 Fall of wickets: 1-54 2-81 3-195 4-214 5-215 6-234 7-264 8-281 9-289 Bowling: McKay 10-1-62-2, Starc 7-0-50-1 (1nb, 1w), Johnson 9-1-59-1 (1w), Faulkner 8.3-1-48-4, Maxwell 10-0-44-1 (2w), Clarke 3-0-23-0 (2w) Australia won by 39 runs. Australia lead the five-match series 3-0. (Editing by Clare Fallon)