SYDNEY, Feb 8 Scoreboard after Australia beat West Indies by five wickets in the fourth one-day international at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday West Indies won the toss and elected to bat - - West Indies innings K. Powell c Maxwell b Johnson 9 J. Charles b Johnson 0 DM Bravo c Finch b Johnson 4 DJ Bravo lbw b Maxwell 3 K. Pollard not out 109 N. Deonarine c Finch b Cutting 10 D. Thomas c Finch b Cutting 7 D. Sammy c Clarke b Cutting 25 A. Russell c Maxwell b Faulkner 18 S. Narine c Wade b McKay 23 T. Best run out 1 Extras (b-1, lb-1, w-9) 11 Total (all out, 49.4 overs) 220 Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-17 3-17 4-22 5-45 6-55 7-98 8-133 9-197 Bowling: McKay 10-2-41-1, Johnson 10-1-36-3 (w-4), Maxwell 10-0-34-1 (w-1), Cutting 10-1-45-3 (w-1), Faulkner 9.4-1-62-1 (w-3) - - Australia innings S. Watson c Thomas b Best 76 A. Finch lbw b Narine 25 P. Hughes c DJ Bravo b Narine 23 M. Clarke c Thomas b Best 37 A. Voges c Sammy b Russell 28 M. Wade not out 13 G. Maxwell not out 1 Extras (lb-8, w-8, nb-2) 18 Total (for five wickets, 44.5 overs) 221 Did not bat: J. Faulkner, M. Johnson, B. Cutting, C. McKay Fall of wickets: 1-53 2-115 3-145 4-198 5-220 Bowling: Best 9.5-0-38-2 (w-3), Russell 6-0-40-1 (nb-2, w-1), Sammy 2-0-16-0 (w-1), Narine 10-1-34-2, DJ Bravo 4-0-25-0 (w-1), Deonarine 8-0-38-0, Pollard 5-0-22-0 (w-2). - - Australia lead the five-match series 4-0 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Tom Pilcher)