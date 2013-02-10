MELBOURNE, Feb 10 Scoreboard after Australia beat West Indies by 17 runs in the fifth and final one-day international on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Australia won the series 5-0. West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first. Australia innings S. Watson b Best 0 A. Finch c Narine b Best 1 P. Hughes c Pollard b DJ Bravo 29 S. Marsh c Thomas b DJ Bravo 40 A. Voges not out 112 B. Haddin c Powell b Roach 43 J. Faulkner not out 31 Extras (b-1 lb-9, w-7, nb-1) 18 Total (five wickets, 50 overs) 274 Did not bat: M. Johnson, B. Cutting, C. McKay, X. Doherty Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-2 3-63 4-82 5-193 Bowling: Best 10-1-71-2 (w-5), D. Sammy 10-1-37-0, Roach 10-0-52-1 (1-nb), Narine 10-1-27-0, DJ Bravo 8-0-62-2 (1-w), Pollard 2-0-15-0 - - West Indies innings J. Charles c Cutting b McKay 100 K. Powell c Finch b Johnson 2 DM Bravo c Faulkner b Doherty 33 DJ Bravo b Johnson 13 K. Pollard c Finch b Faulkner 45 N. Deonarine c Haddin b Cutting 4 D. Thomas run out 19 D. Sammy c Haddin b McKay 23 S. Narine b Johnson 0 K. Roach not out 2 T. Best c Coulter-Nile (sub) b McKay 0 Extras (b-1, lb-6, w-9) 16 Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 257 Fall of wickets: 1-7 2-113 3-129 4-182 5-186 6-228 7-234 8-246 9-257 Bowling: McKay 9.5-0-52-3 (w-3), Johnson 10-1-50-3 (w-2), Cutting 10-0-53-1 (w-1), Faulkner 10-0-47-1 (w-1), Doherty 9-0-46-1 (w-1), Finch 1-0-2-0 (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)