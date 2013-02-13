BRISBANE, Feb 13 Scoreboard after West Indies
beat Australia by 27 runs in their Twenty20 international at the
Gabba on Wednesday.
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first
West Indies innings
C. Gayle c Coulter-Nile b Hazlewood 8
J. Charles b Coulter-Nile 57
DM Bravo run out (McKay/Haddin) 32
K. Pollard c Marsh b Faulkner 26
DJ Bravo b Faulkner 13
A. Russel not out 23
D. Sammy c Marsh b Faulkner 20
N. Deonarine not out 6
Extras (lb-4, w-2) 6
Total (six wickets, 20 overs) 191
Did not bat: D. Thomas, S. Narine, T. Best
Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-99 3-106 4-139 5-141 6-172
Bowling: McKay 4-0-44-0, Hazlewood 4-0-36-1, Faulkner
4-0-28-3 (w-1), Coulter-Nile 4-0-36-1 (w-1), B. Cutting 4-0-43-0
Australia innings
A. Finch b Sammy 4
S. Marsh run out (Best/Thomas) 21
A. Voges run out (Thomas) 51
G. Bailey c Deonarine b Narine 15
B. Rohrer c Deonarine b Pollard 16
B. Haddin c Russel b Pollard 22
J. Faulkner c Sammy b Pollard 7
B. Cutting st Thomas b Narine 0
N. Coulter-Nile not out 16
C. McKay not out 6
Extras (b-1, lb-2, w-3) 6
Total (eight wickets, 20 overs) 164
Did not bat: J. Hazlewood
Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-79 3-82 4-96 5-121 6-139 7-139 8-141
Bowling: Best 3-0-19-0 (w-2), D. Sammy 3-0-30-1 (w-1), Narine
4-0-19-2, Russel 1-0-9-0, Deonarine 3-0-37-0, DJ Bravo 2-0-17-0,
K. Pollard 4-0-30-3
