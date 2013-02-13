BRISBANE, Feb 13 Scoreboard after West Indies beat Australia by 27 runs in their Twenty20 international at the Gabba on Wednesday. West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first West Indies innings C. Gayle c Coulter-Nile b Hazlewood 8 J. Charles b Coulter-Nile 57 DM Bravo run out (McKay/Haddin) 32 K. Pollard c Marsh b Faulkner 26 DJ Bravo b Faulkner 13 A. Russel not out 23 D. Sammy c Marsh b Faulkner 20 N. Deonarine not out 6 Extras (lb-4, w-2) 6 Total (six wickets, 20 overs) 191 Did not bat: D. Thomas, S. Narine, T. Best Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-99 3-106 4-139 5-141 6-172 Bowling: McKay 4-0-44-0, Hazlewood 4-0-36-1, Faulkner 4-0-28-3 (w-1), Coulter-Nile 4-0-36-1 (w-1), B. Cutting 4-0-43-0 Australia innings A. Finch b Sammy 4 S. Marsh run out (Best/Thomas) 21 A. Voges run out (Thomas) 51 G. Bailey c Deonarine b Narine 15 B. Rohrer c Deonarine b Pollard 16 B. Haddin c Russel b Pollard 22 J. Faulkner c Sammy b Pollard 7 B. Cutting st Thomas b Narine 0 N. Coulter-Nile not out 16 C. McKay not out 6 Extras (b-1, lb-2, w-3) 6 Total (eight wickets, 20 overs) 164 Did not bat: J. Hazlewood Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-79 3-82 4-96 5-121 6-139 7-139 8-141 Bowling: Best 3-0-19-0 (w-2), D. Sammy 3-0-30-1 (w-1), Narine 4-0-19-2, Russel 1-0-9-0, Deonarine 3-0-37-0, DJ Bravo 2-0-17-0, K. Pollard 4-0-30-3 (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Ken Ferris)