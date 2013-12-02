UPDATE 1-Cricket-Cummins called up to replace Australia paceman Starc
* Seen as strike bowler to replace Starc (Adds details, quotes)
Dec 3 Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the first test between New Zealand and West Indies at University Oval in Dunedin on Tuesday. West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl New Zealand first innings P. Fulton not out 31 H. Rutherford c Deonarine b Shillingford 62 A. Redmond not out 4 Extras: lb-3 3 Total: (for one wicket, 27 overs) 100 Fall of wickets: 1-95 Still to bat: Ross Taylor, Brendon McCullum, Corey Anderson, BJ Watling, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult Bowling: Best 6-2-19-0, Gabriel 7-1-35-0, Sammy 9-3-30-0, Shillingford 5-2-13-1 - - West Indies: Darren Sammy (captain), Kieran Powell, Kirk Edwards, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Narsingh Deonarine, Denesh Ramdin, Shane Shillingford, Tino Best, Shannon Gabriel - - Remaining fixtures: Dec. 11-15 2nd test, Wellington Dec. 19-23 3rd test, Hamilton (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
March 10 Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga struck his third test century to help his team set Bangladesh a mammoth 457-run victory target on the penultimate day of the first test on Friday.
March 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Friday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 494 (K. Mendis 194, A. Gunaratne 85, N. Dickwella 75, D. Perera 51; M. Hasan 4-113) Bangladesh 1st innings 312 (M. Rahim 85, S. Sarkar 71, T. Iqbal 57) Sri Lanka 2nd innings D. Karunaratne c Mahmudullah b Ahmed 32 U. Tharanga b M. Hasan