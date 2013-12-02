Dec 3 Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the first test between New Zealand and West Indies at University Oval in Dunedin on Tuesday. West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl New Zealand first innings P. Fulton not out 31 H. Rutherford c Deonarine b Shillingford 62 A. Redmond not out 4 Extras: lb-3 3 Total: (for one wicket, 27 overs) 100 Fall of wickets: 1-95 Still to bat: Ross Taylor, Brendon McCullum, Corey Anderson, BJ Watling, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult Bowling: Best 6-2-19-0, Gabriel 7-1-35-0, Sammy 9-3-30-0, Shillingford 5-2-13-1 - - West Indies: Darren Sammy (captain), Kieran Powell, Kirk Edwards, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Narsingh Deonarine, Denesh Ramdin, Shane Shillingford, Tino Best, Shannon Gabriel - - Remaining fixtures: Dec. 11-15 2nd test, Wellington Dec. 19-23 3rd test, Hamilton (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)