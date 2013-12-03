Dec 4 Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of
the first test between New Zealand and West Indies at University
Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday.
West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl
New Zealand first innings (overnight 367-3)
P. Fulton c Edwards b Sammy 61
H. Rutherford c Deonarine b Shillingford 62
A. Redmond c Samuels b Best 20
R. Taylor not out 144
B. McCullum b Sammy 113
C. Anderson c Ramdin b Best 0
BJ Watling not out 26
Extras: lb-9, nb-1, b-9 19
Total: (for five wickets, 117 overs) 445
Fall of wickets: 1-95 2-117 3-185 4-380 5-385
Still to bat: Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Trent
Boult
Bowling: Best 26-5-101-2, Gabriel 24.5-4-123-0, Sammy
23.1-4-79-2 (nb-1), Shillingford 36-5-107-1, Deonarine 7-0-17-0
West Indies: Darren Sammy (captain), Kieran Powell, Kirk
Edwards, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul,
Narsingh Deonarine, Denesh Ramdin, Shane Shillingford, Tino
Best, Shannon Gabriel
Remaining fixtures:
Dec. 11-15 2nd test, Wellington
Dec. 19-23 3rd test, Hamilton
