Dec 5 Scoreboard at he close of play on the
third day of the first test between West Indies and New Zealand
at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.
New Zealand first innings (609-9 declared)
West Indies first innings (overnight 67-2)
K. Edwards c Fulton b Boult 0
K. Powell c Watling b Southee 7
D. Bravo c McCullum b Southee 40
M. Samuels c Taylor b Southee 14
S. Chanderpaul lbw b Boult 76
N. Deonarine c Taylor b Southee 15
D. Ramdin c Watling b Boult 12
D. Sammy not out 27
S. Shillingford b Sodhi 9
T. Best run out 0
S. Gabriel lbw b Sodhi 0
Extras: lb-11, nb-1, w-1 13
Total: (all out, 62.1 overs) 213
Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-24 3-70 4-73 5-106 6-174 7-183 8-202
9-205 10-213
Bowling: Boult 18-5-40-3, Southee 16-1-52-4, Wagner
13-2-47-0 (nb-1, w-1), Sodhi 15.1-2-63-2
- -
West Indies second innings
K. Edwards lbw b Sodhi 59
K. Powell c Southee b Boult 14
D. Bravo not out 72
M. Samuels not out 17
Extras: lb-2, b-4 6
Total: (for two wickets, 49 overs) 168
Fall of wickets: 1-18 2-135
Bowling: Southee 10-0-36-0, Boult 9-2-26-1, Wagner 9-1-35-0,
Anderson 6-1-8-0, Sodhi 13-1-51-1, Redmond 2-1-6-0
- -
Remaining fixtures:
Dec. 11-15 2nd test, Wellington
Dec. 19-23 3rd test, Hamilton
