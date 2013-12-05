Dec 6 Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of
the first test between West Indies and New Zealand at University
Oval in Dunedin on Friday.
New Zealand first innings (609-9 declared)
West Indies first innings (213)
West Indies second innings (overnight 168-2)
K. Edwards lbw b Sodhi 59
K. Powell c Southee b Boult 14
D. Bravo not out 104
M. Samuels c&b Southee 23
S. Chanderpaul lbw b Wagner 1
N. Deonarine not out 26
Extras: lb-3, b-4, nb-1 8
Total: (for four wickets, 78 overs) 235
Fall of wickets: 1-18 2-135 3-178 4-185
Bowling: Southee 14-1-49-1, Boult 15-6-34-1, Wagner
17-2-57-1 (nb-1), Anderson 8-2-9-0, Sodhi 22-3-73-1, Redmond
2-1-6-0
Remaining fixtures:
Dec. 11-15 2nd test, Wellington
Dec. 19-23 3rd test, Hamilton
