Dec 7 Scoreboard at lunch on the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and West Indies at University Oval in Dunedin on Saturday. New Zealand first innings (609-9 declared) West Indies first innings (213) West Indies second innings (overnight 443-6) K. Edwards lbw b Sodhi 59 K. Powell c Southee b Boult 14 D. Bravo b Boult 218 M. Samuels c&b Southee 23 S. Chanderpaul lbw b Wagner 1 N. Deonarine c Watling b Anderson 52 D. Ramdin b Sodhi 24 D. Sammy c Sodhi b Southee 80 S. Shillingford c Taylor b Wagner 15 T. Best c Taylor b Wagner 3 S. Gabriel not out 0 Extras: lb-7, b-4, nb-2, w-5 18 Total: (all out 162.1 overs) 507 Fall of wickets: 1-18 2-135 3-178 4-185 5-307 6-363 7-453 8-491 9-507 10-507 Bowling: Southee 29.1-4-101-2, Boult 35-11-81-2 (w-1), Wagner 30-3-112-3 (nb-2), Anderson 14-2-29-1, Sodhi 49-7-155-2, Redmond 5-1-18-0 - - New Zealand second innings P. Fulton c Ramdin b Shillingford 3 H. Rutherford not out 0 Extras: 0 Total: (for one wicket, 3.1 overs) 3 Bowling: Best 2-0-3-0, Shillingford 1.1-1-0-1 - - Remaining fixtures: Dec. 11-15 2nd test, Wellington Dec. 19-23 3rd test, Hamilton (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)