WELLINGTON, Dec 11 Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the second test between New Zealand and West Indies at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Wednesday. West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl New Zealand first innings P. Fulton c Ramdin b Sammy 6 H. Rutherford c Ramdin b Best 11 K. Williamson not out 21 R. Taylor not out 32 Extras: b-8, lb-1 9 Total: (for two wickets, 25 overs) 79 Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-24 Still to bat: Brendon McCullum (captain), Corey Anderson, BJ Watling, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult Bowling: Best 6-0-33-1, Gabriel 8-4-6-0, Sammy 8-3-20-1, Shillingford 3-0-11-0 - - West Indies - Darren Sammy (captain), Kirk Edwards, Kieran Powell, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Narsingh Deonarine, Denesh Ramdin, Shane Shillingford, Tino Best, Shannon Gabriel. - - Previous result: Dec 3-7 first test, Dunedin - match drawn - - Remaining fixture: Dec. 19-23 3rd test, Hamilton (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)