WELLINGTON, Dec 13 Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the second test between New Zealand and West Indies at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday. West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl New Zealand first innings (441) West Indies first innings (overnight 158-4) K. Edwards c Rutherford b Anderson 55 K. Powell lbw b Southee 21 D. Bravo c Fulton b Anderson 4 M. Samuels c Watling b Boult 60 S. Chanderpaul c Anderson b Boult 6 N. Deonarine c Taylor b Boult 22 D. Ramdin not out 12 D. Sammy b Boult 0 S. Shillingford b Boult 0 T. Best b Boult 0 S. Gabriel b Southee 0 Extras: lb-8, w-1, nb-4 13 Total: (all out, 49.5 overs) 193 Fall of wickets: 1-46 2-67 3-103 4-119 5-175 6-182 7-182 8-188 9-188 10-193 Bowling: Boult 15-5-40-6, Southee 15.5-2-58-2 (w-1), Wagner 7-1-37-0 (nb-4), Anderson 7-1-20-2, Sodhi 3-1-18-0, Williamson 2-0-12-0 - - West Indies second innings K. Edwards not out 17 K. Powell not out 23 Extras: nb-1, lb-4 5 Total: (for no wickets, 14.5 overs) 45 Bowling: Boult 2-0-5-0, Southee 2-1-5-0, Wagner 5.5-0-15-0 (nb-1), Anderson 5-0-16-0 - - Previous result: Dec 3-7 first test, Dunedin - match drawn - - Remaining fixture: Dec. 19-23 3rd test, Hamilton (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)