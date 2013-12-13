WELLINGTON, Dec 13 Scoreboard after New Zealand beat West Indies on the third day of the second test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday. West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl New Zealand first innings (441) West Indies first innings (overnight 158-4) K. Edwards c Rutherford b Anderson 55 K. Powell lbw b Southee 21 D. Bravo c Fulton b Anderson 4 M. Samuels c Watling b Boult 60 S. Chanderpaul c Anderson b Boult 6 N. Deonarine c Taylor b Boult 22 D. Ramdin not out 12 D. Sammy b Boult 0 S. Shillingford b Boult 0 T. Best b Boult 0 S. Gabriel b Southee 0 Extras: lb-8, w-1, nb-4 13 Total: (all out, 49.5 overs) 193 Fall of wickets: 1-46 2-67 3-103 4-119 5-175 6-182 7-182 8-188 9-188 Bowling: Boult 15-5-40-6, Southee 15.5-2-58-2 (w-1), Wagner 7-1-37-0 (nb-4), Anderson 7-1-20-2, Sodhi 3-1-18-0, Williamson 2-0-12-0 West Indies second innings K. Edwards c Williamson b Southee 35 K. Powell b Southee 36 D. Bravo c Watling b Wagner 0 M. Samuels c Anderson b Southee 12 S. Chanderpaul not out 31 N. Deonarine b Boult 12 D. Ramdin c Boult b Anderson 19 D. Sammy lbw b Boult 0 S. Shillingford c Taylor b Wagner 1 T. Best c Fulton b Boult 21 S. Gabriel b Boult 0 Extras: nb-1, lb-6, w-1 8 Total: (all out, 54.5 overs) 175 Fall of wickets: 1-74 2-75 3-85 4-94 5-117 6-146 7-147 8-148 9-175 Bowling: Boult 12.5-2-40-4, Southee 11-2-24-3, Wagner 17-2-67-2 (nb-1), Anderson 11-1-29-1 (w-1), Williamson 3-1-9-0 - - Result: New Zealand won by an innings and 73 runs - - Previous result: Dec 3-7 first test, Dunedin - match drawn - - Remaining fixture: Dec. 19-23 3rd test, Hamilton (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Patrick Johnston)