NEW DELHI, Nov 6 Scoreboard at close on the opening day of the first test between India and West Indies at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Sunday.

West Indies first innings: K Brathwaite st Dhoni b Ojha 63 K Powell lbw b Ojha 14 K Edwards c & b Ojha 15 D Bravo b Ashwin 12 S Chanderpaul not out 111 M Samuels c Dhoni b Ashwin 15 C Baugh not out 19 (Extra: B-4, LB-2, NB-1) 7 Total (for 5 wickets, 91 overs) 256

Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-45 3-72 4-180 5-200

To bat: D Sammy, R Rampaul, F Edwards, D Bishoo.

Bowling: I Sharma 18-4-58-0(nb-1), U Yadav 16-5-48-0, P Ojha 29-8-58-3, R Ashwin 25-3-79-2, V Sehwag 2-0-5-0, Y Singh 1-0-2-0.

(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi)

