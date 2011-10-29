DHAKA, Oct 29 Scoreboard at the close of the
first day of the second test between Bangladesh and West Indies
on Saturday.
West Indies first innings
K. Brathwaite c Kayes b R. Hossain 50
K. Powell b Shuvo 72
K. Edwards not out 71
D. Bravo lbw b N. Hossain 12
S. Chanderpaul c Rahim b N. Hossain 18
K. Roach b Al Hasan 6
M. Samuels not out 16
Extras (b-2, lb-3, w-2, nb-1) 8
Total (five wickets; 90 overs) 253
Fall of wickets: 1-100 2-155 3-180 4-226 5-232
To bat: D. Sammy, C. Baugh, F. Edwards, D. Bishoo,
Bowling (to date): S. Hossain 16-1-76-0 (1nb), R. Hossain
16-1-50-1 (2w), S. Al Hasan 23-10-31-1, N. Hossain 17-4-31-2, S.
Shuvo 14-2-46-1, N. Islam 4-0-14-0
