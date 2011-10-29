DHAKA, Oct 29 Scoreboard at the close of the first day of the second test between Bangladesh and West Indies on Saturday.

West Indies first innings K. Brathwaite c Kayes b R. Hossain 50 K. Powell b Shuvo 72 K. Edwards not out 71 D. Bravo lbw b N. Hossain 12 S. Chanderpaul c Rahim b N. Hossain 18 K. Roach b Al Hasan 6 M. Samuels not out 16 Extras (b-2, lb-3, w-2, nb-1) 8 Total (five wickets; 90 overs) 253

Fall of wickets: 1-100 2-155 3-180 4-226 5-232

To bat: D. Sammy, C. Baugh, F. Edwards, D. Bishoo,

Bowling (to date): S. Hossain 16-1-76-0 (1nb), R. Hossain 16-1-50-1 (2w), S. Al Hasan 23-10-31-1, N. Hossain 17-4-31-2, S. Shuvo 14-2-46-1, N. Islam 4-0-14-0 (Compiled by Azad Majumder; Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)