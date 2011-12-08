* Sehwag posts record individual ODI score

* Overtakes Tendulkar (Updates after Sehwag dismissal)

INDORE, India Dec 8 India's Virender Sehwag registered the highest individual score in the 50-over format on Thursday, blasting 219 in the fourth one-day international against West Indies at Indore.

Playing his 240th one-day international, the 33-year-old right-handed batsman overtook compatriot Sachin Tendulkar, a player he was often compared to early in his career.

Tendulkar had scored 200 not out against South Africa in Gwalior on Feb 24, 2010.

Kieron Pollard removed Sehwag in the 47th over but not before the opener had hit 25 fours and seven sixes in his blistering 149-ball innings.

Sehwag's previous highest ODI score of 175 came against Bangladesh in the Feb 19 World Cup match in Dhaka.

(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Pritha Sarkar; To comment on this story: email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more cricket