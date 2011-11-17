KOLKATA Nov 17 West Indies have named Trinidadian rookies Jason Mohammed and Sunil Narine in their 15-member team for the five one-day internationals against India, but once again there was no place for Chris Gayle.

Twenty-five-year-old top order batsman Mohammed and 23-year-old spinner Narine were rewarded for their stellar performance in the Regional Super50 tournament, selector Robert Haynes said in a statement.

"In the Super50 Jason showed maturity, guts and fight in the way he batted on some difficult pitches," Haynes said.

"He scored vital runs to pull his team out of difficult situations, scored the most runs in the tournament and... with the pitches in Guyana not being very different to the pitches in India... it augured well for his selection to the ODI squad.

"Sunil bowled well in Indian conditions in the Champions League for Trinidad and Tobago and then in the Super50 he was exceptional," Haynes said.

"Batsmen have difficulty reading him and we thought that he is deserving of his selection to show his worth against international batsmen."

The selectors once again ignored Gayle, who has not played for West Indies since the World Cup this year after a breakdown in his relationship with the board.

The Darren Sammy-led squad will take on India in the first one dayer at Cuttack on Nov. 29, followed by matches in Visakhapatnam (Dec. 2), Ahmedabad (Dec. 5), Indore (Dec. 8) and Chennai (Dec. 11).

Squad: Darren Sammy (captain), Adrian Barath, Darren Bravo, Danza Hyatt, Anthony Martin, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Kieran Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Marlon Samuels, Lendl Simmons.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story: email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more cricket