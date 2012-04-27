ROSEAU, Dominica, April 27 The West Indies Cricket Board announced on Friday a 15-man squad for the three-test series on the tour of England, starting next month.

West Indies are due to arrive in England on May 2 and play the first test at Lord's from May 17.

Squad: Darren Sammy (captain), Kirk Edwards (vice-captain), Adrian Barath, Darren Bravo, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Narsingh Deonarine, Fidel Edwards, Assad Fudadin, Shannon Gabriel, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Marlon Samuels Shane Shillingford

