Cricket-'Hurt' India will not repeat Pune mistakes, vows Kohli
BENGALURU, March 3 India have learnt their lessons from the debacle in Pune and will not repeat the mistakes in the second test against Australia, captain Virat Kohli said on Friday.
March 19 West Indies have named an unchanged 13-man squad for the second test against Zimbabwe at Roseau in Dominica starting on Wednesday. They lead the two-match series 1-0.
West Indies squad Darren Sammy (captain), Tino Best, Darren Bravo, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Narsingh Deonarine, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Veerasammy Permaul, Kieran Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Shane Shillingford.
BENGALURU, March 3 Australia named an unchanged squad for the second test against India on Friday with skipper Steve Smith stressing on the need to post a big first innings total to strengthen their position in the four-match series.
WELLINGTON, March 3 Off-spinner Jeetan Patel's ability to turn the ball away from lefthanded batsmen has earned him a recall to New Zealand's squad for the first test against South Africa next week.