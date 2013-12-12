WELLINGTON Dec 13 West Indies opener Chris Gayle will miss the limited over series against New Zealand after failing to recover from a hamstring injury, the West Indies Cricket Board said on Friday.

The aggressive batsman had already been ruled out of the ongoing test matches but it was hoped he would be fit for the five-match one-day international series starting on Dec. 26.

All-rounder Kieron Pollard is also out of the series after failing to get over a knee injury in time.

Nine of the players in the test side will stay on for the one-day series with the remaining six players arriving in New Zealand from a week-long training camp next week.

One-day squad

Dwayne Bravo (captain), Tino Best, Darren Bravo, Johnson Charles, Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Jason Holder, Nikita Miller, Sunil Narine, Kieran Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Darren Sammy, Marlon Samuels, Lendl Simmons. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ken Ferris)