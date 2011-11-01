Nov 1 Fit-again opening batsman Adrian Barath has returned to the West Indies squad for the three-match test series against India starting on Sunday.

The 21-year-old right-hander had suffered a hamstring injury during the one-day series in Bangladesh and was replced by Lendl Simmons for the ongoing tests series against the same opponents.

"Simmons will return to the Caribbean following the completion of the Bangladesh tour," the West Indies cricket board said in a statement on Tuesday.

The return of Barath was the only change in the 15-man test squad.

Delhi hosts the first test followed by matches in Kolkata (Nov 14-18) and Mumbai (Nov 22-26).

The cricket board said the squad for the five one dayers in India would be announced later.

Test squad for India series:

Darren Sammy (Captain), Adrian Barath, Carlton Baugh, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Fidel Edwards, Kirk Edwards, Keiran Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels and Shane Shillingford.

