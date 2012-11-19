KHULNA, Bangladesh Nov 19 Paceman Kemar Roach has been included in the West Indies squad for the limited overs series against Bangladesh after successfully recovering from a hamstring injury, the country's cricket board (WICB) said on Monday.

Roach was ruled out of the ongoing two-test series between the sides after getting injured while playing a club match in Barbados last month and was replaced by Fidel Edwards in the test squad.

"The medical panel of the West Indies Cricket Board has passed Roach as fit to play," a spokesperson said.

Edwards and five other players - Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Assad Fudadin and Denesh Ramdin - would return home after the test series, a WICB statement said.

Roach, Kieran Pollard, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith and Devon Thomas will join the Darren Sammy-led squad, which will play five one-day internationals and a Twenty20 match starting on Nov. 30.

Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul, who is yet to play the shorter versions of the game for West Indies, has been retained in the 15-man squad after a successful debut in the first test in Dhaka.

West Indies lead the two-match series 1-0 with the second and final test starting in Khulna on Wednesday.

ODI and T20 Squad: Darren Sammy (captain), Kieron Pollard, Tino Best, Darren Bravo, Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine, Veerasammy Permaul, Kieran Powell, Ravi Rampaul, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Marlon Samuels, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Devon Thomas. (Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly and John O'Brien)