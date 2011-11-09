NEW DELHI Nov 9 After denying Sachin Tendulkar
a 100th international century on Wednesday, West Indies captain
Darren Sammy promised to salute the Indian batting great when he
reaches the milestone -- providing it comes against another
side.
Tendulkar was 24 runs away from what could have been his
52nd test century, to go with his 48 ODI tons, when leg-spinner
Devendra Bishoo trapped him leg before.
Tendulkar was so keen to get to the mark that he even
declined a leg bye, prompting Sammy to plot his dismissal.
"When I saw him turning down the single, I went to
Bishoo and told him 'let's try to go round the wicket and force
him to sweep off the rough'," Sammy told reporters after his
team lost the first test by five wickets.
"But Bishoo asked to give him two more balls from over the
wicket and he got him out! Sachin really wanted to get the
hundred but unfortunately for him...
"Like I said before the game, I would love him to get 100
hundreds but I'd prefer watching him playing an India v
Australia series sittng on my couch and cheering for Sachin,"
quipped the jovial 27-year-old.
India will travel to Australia in December for four tests,
to be followed by two Twenty20 Internationals and a tri-series
also involving Sri Lanka.
Sammy's Indian counterpart Mahendra Singh Dhoni dismissed
suggestions that Tendulkar crumbled again under the pressure of
expectation.
"If you are talking about the gentleman, the expectation has
always been the size of Everest," Dhoni said.
"Whatever he has done so far... right from the first two
years of his career, he has been a star.
"If he comes on to the field and does not score 50, people
think he has not scored. It's something he deals with each and
every day.
"Any individual who comes close to any milestone... somehow
it takes more time than usual. I think it's just round the
corner. We just need to wait."
