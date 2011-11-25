* Master batsman falls on 94 to Rampaul

By Sudipto Ganguly

MUMBAI, Nov 25 India batsman Sachin Tendulkar fell short of his 100th international century once again on Friday after being dismissed for 94 on the fourth morning of the third and final test against West Indies.

Tendulkar, unbeaten on 67 overnight, hit three boundaries and a six in the session and looked set to secure the coveted ton that has eluded him since he last made three figures in the 50-overs World Cup in April.

But his innings came to an abrupt and crowd-silencing end when he edged paceman Ravi Rampaul to West Indies captain Darren Sammy at second slip on his home Wankhede Stadium ground.

Rampaul said it had all worked according to plan.

"This morning the coach and I were chatting a little bit while warming up about how we are going to bowl at him. Basically it was to get close to the wicket and just angle the ball away from him," Rampaul told reporters.

"So said, so done, and he nicked it and it was a good feeling. It bounced a lot. He was batting out of his crease trying to get the ball a little fuller.

"So I realised that and pulled back my length a little bit. So it was just the right ball at the right time.

"We had our plans to unsettle him a little bit. We are fast bowlers and our bouncers are our armoury and we tried to use them as much as possible. We tried to attack him a little more and tried to make him uncomfortable."

The visibly frustrated 38-year-old trudged back to the pavilion, slowing down briefly to catch a replay of his dismissal on one of the giant screens above a grandstand as the disbelieving crowd slumped back into their seats.

Tendulkar's only other false shot in the innings had come on Thursday when he edged leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo on 58 but wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh failed to hold on to the tough chance.

HEART-BROKEN FANS

Not many encouraging words were said to him by the partisan crowd once he walked back to his fielding position close to the boundary line after the over in which the local hero was dismissed, Rampaul said.

"I got that as soon as Sachin got out. When I walked back to the boundary it wasn't all that nice. I got heckled in a way," Rampaul said with a smile.

"But that's how cricket goes. I know a lot of fans are down heartbroken.

"But we can't just let him (Tendulkar) get out there and live freely. We have our job to do as he has his job to do."

Tendulkar, playing his 184th test, has scored 51 centuries in tests and 48 in one-dayers, his 99th ton coming in March against South Africa during the World Cup.

The right-hander displayed a wide range of attacking shots in the morning against the second new ball, including an upper cut six off paceman Fidel Edwards over the third man, before he fell in the 90s for the second time since his last ton.

Tendulkar, who has been rested for the first three matches in the five-match series, is unlikely to bat again in this test after India avoided the follow-on.

He will either have to wait for the last two ODIs against West Indies, if he opts to play, or the four-test series in Australia starting in Melbourne on Dec. 26 for his next opportunity.

India hold an unassailable 2-0 lead over West Indies in the three-match series.

